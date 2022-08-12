I-81 crash in Botetourt County causes diesel spill, complete road closure

A diesel tanker crashed on Interstate 81 early Friday, spilling fuel and closing the northbound side of the highway.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS said it heard a tanker had overturned and people were possibly trapped due to the crash, a Facebook post said.

Crews responded to the scene at the 164.8 mile marker and found a single tanker, hauling 7,700 gallons of fuel, overturned in the median, the post said.

“Crews immediately went to work to evaluate the driver and control the spread of diesel fuel, which was coming from multiple tears and openings in the tank closures,” the post said.

Fire and hazmat crews from Botetourt County, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, the Roanoke Valley Hazmat Team and other cleanup contractors and towing crews secured the spilled fuel and stabilized the tanker.

“In addition to work at the site, fire and hazmat crews are actively working to limit the spread of fuel via the culverts and access to the [James] river near Mount Joy Road,” the 3:55 a.m. post said.

A full closure of the interstate’s northbound lane was expected to last several hours. Traffic was detoured onto exit 162 to U.S. 11 through the town of Buchanan.

A second Facebook post at 6:25 a.m. said the northbound side of I-81 was still closed, but the tanker had been stabilized.

“Crews are working through the process of drilling into each compartment of the damaged tank and pumping the fuel off into a new trailer,” the post said. “This offensive work is being performed by hazardous materials technicians and specialists, who must monitor for combustible gases and use grounding and bonding procedures to limit the chances of ignition.”

The spread of the spilled fuel has been contained, the post continued, and there is “no immediate evidence of any fuel making it to the James River.”

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but we are thankful for the hard work of our responders and our great partners,” the post concluded.