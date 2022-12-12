I-81 funds to speed up improvements in Roanoke County

Federal funding will expedite safety improvements on Interstate 81 in a part of the Roanoke Valley, as renovations continue amid billions in road work along the highly-trafficked highway.

Almost $98 million worth of loans to the Virginia Department of Transportation will accelerate improvements to bridges and lane widenings in Roanoke County along with safety improvements on I-81 at other state locations, according to an announcement Monday from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Elsewhere along the interstate corridor, the money will fund entry and exit, merging and diverging expansions at various I-81 access points.

The funds come as part of a low interest loan program from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Build America Bureau, according to USDOT Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg in the announcement.

“We know rural areas not only have a disproportionately high rate of car crashes — they also often lack the resources to make improvements,” Trottenberg said. “Which is why the Rural Project Initiative is so important to our broader efforts to reverse the crisis of roadway deaths happening all over the country.”

Nationwide, motor vehicle traffic fatalities increased by an estimated 7% in the first quarter of 2022, with more than 9,500 people killed in crashes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.

Almost 12 million trucks hauling more than $300 billion worth of goods travel I-81 yearly, according to Virginia Department of Transportation documents. It is the busiest interstate in Virginia for commercial truck traffic, officials said previously.

More than $2 billion is slated for I-81 improvement plans over the next decade, and VDOT analysis has identified the need for an additional $2 billion worth of future renovations along the corridor.

To learn more about road work planned and ongoing, go online to improve81.org.