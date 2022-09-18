Man dies after rescue from burning house early Sunday in Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County

One man is dead after firefighters pulled him from a burning home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County early Sunday.

The man, who has not been identified, was the sole occupant of the home, according to a county news release. He died at a local hospital.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report about the residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, a previous news release said.

Crews from the department's Fort Lewis station arrived first. They found a two-story, wooden home that was "heavily involved in fire," the press release said.

Neighbors told the crews that someone might still be inside the house, so firefighters went inside.

They entered the structure on its rear side and found one man, whom "they rescued from the burning building," the news release continued.

The man was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Crews brought the flames under control in about one hour, but the house was "a total loss," the press release said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate the fire's cause. Damages to the building were estimated to cost $75,000.