The 68-year-old man who wandered away from a Roanoke senior independent living facility Monday was found Tuesday night, the facility reports.

Bradford Allen Burgess went missing around 6 p.m. Monday from Harmony Senior Services' memory care facility on Pheasant Ridge Road Southwest, Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, 28 hours after his disappearance, Burgess "was found safe and sound," Harmony said in a statement Wednesday morning.

State police issued a senior alert on the Roanoke Police Department's behalf at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The alert said Burgess has a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance posed a "credible threat to his health and safety."

Harmony said Burgess had “been a Harmony resident for about a month” and had not wandered from the community previously.

His family was notified immediately after his disappearance Monday, the senior services provider said, adding that it "initiated all necessary protocols."

Additional details about how and where Burgess was found were not released by Harmony or police Wednesday.