A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Saturday evening, Roanoke police said.

A 7:45 p.m. emergency call brought officers to the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue, near the intersection with Peters Creek Road, where an adult male was found who had been shot.

Police said the wound "appeared to be a serious" and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"No suspects located on scene and no arrests have been made," police said Monday.

If you know something about the shooting, call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.