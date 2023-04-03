A Radford woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, a city spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday.

Jean Lisabeth Miller, 31, had been last seen March 23, and her family became worried about her because she needed medication, a police statement said.

Asked about the case Monday, spokeswoman Jenni Goodman offered no details about how or where the missing woman was found, but wrote that "she's been safely located."