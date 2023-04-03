A Radford woman who was reported missing last week has been found and is safe, a city spokeswoman wrote in an email Monday.
Jean Lisabeth Miller, 31, had been last seen March 23, and her family became worried about her because she needed medication, a police statement said.
Asked about the case Monday, spokeswoman Jenni Goodman offered no details about how or where the missing woman was found, but wrote that "she's been safely located."
Mike Gangloff
Mike Gangloff covers crime, breaking news and courts in the New River Valley. He can be reached at mike.gangloff@roanoke.com or (540) 381-1669.
