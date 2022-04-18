Montgomery County crews extinguish two Sunday night residential fires

Fires extensively damaged two Montgomery County residences on Easter Sunday night and left seven people without homes, although no injuries were reported.

According to information from the county Emergency Services department, the first blaze occurred in Elliston and was called in just before 8:30 p.m. Crews found a mobile home fully ablaze. Located just off Roanoke Road, the residence was destroyed, reported Brandon Winesett, the county's deputy coordinator for emergency services.

No one was hurt. But two adults and two children who were displaced by the fire are being helped by the American Red Cross, Winesett wrote in an email.

Firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to two nearby mobile homes. Both were slightly damaged but not so much that their residents could not stay in them, Winesett wrote.

Members of the Elliston and Christiansburg fire departments helped control the Elliston blaze. Crews, including personnel from the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, stayed on the scene until nearly 10:30 p.m., an emergency services Facebook post said.

Just before midnight, the night's second residential fire was reported. It was in Christiansburg, in the 200 block of Barkwood Street SE. Firefighters found flames shooting from the front of a two-story house, according to an emergency services Facebook post.

Crews from Christiansburg, Riner and Blacksburg worked to put out the fire, extinguishing it in about half an hour, the Facebook post said. Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours.

Winesett wrote that two adults were home as the fire began and were able to safely leave the building. They and a third adult resident who was not home at the time were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross, Winesett wrote.

Winesett wrote that the cause of the Elliston blaze remains unknown. He referred questions about the cause and amount of damage in Christiansburg to the town's fire chief, but there was no immediate response to a message left at the chief's office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.