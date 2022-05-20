Motorcycle crash claims 26-year-old Wednesday in Pulaski County

A midday collision with an oncoming vehicle left a motorcyclist dead Wednesday in Pulaski County, the county sheriff's office reported.

Devvin Gusman, 26, of Radford, died in a crash that occurred at about 1 p.m. on Hazel Hollow Road in the Fairlawn section of the county, said a news release that the sheriff's office issued.

An investigation by the sheriff's office and Virginia State Police concluded that Gusman "lost control while traveling across the double yellow lines" and hit a vehicle that was heading in the opposite direction. Gusman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff office said.

The sheriff's office said no charges would be filed and no additional information would be released at this time.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.