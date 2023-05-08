Speed is being investigated as a factor in a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred in Giles County on Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The single-vehicle fatality occurred at 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 460, about one mile west of the Virginia 61 intersection at Narrows.

According to state police, a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was traveling west when its driver, Michael S. Ruganis, 46, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, lost control in a curve. He was thrown from the motorcycle as it ran off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment.

Ruganis was wearing a helmet, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.