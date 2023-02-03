A multiple vehicle crash shut down Interstate 581's southbound lanes in the Berglund Center area of Roanoke Friday afternoon.
The Virginia Department of Transportation's traffic information website, 511virginia.org, reported the crash at the 0.8 mile marker, between Orange Avenue Northwest and Elm Avenue Southwest.
"The south right lane and right shoulder are closed," the website reported in a 3:12 p.m. update. "Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles."
Backups were down to about 1 mile by about 3:30 p.m., and the scene was clear by 4 p.m.
This is a developing story.