Murder charge results after body found in burned Roanoke County residence

Roanoke County police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a burned residence as a homicide.

According to a news release, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was summoned around 4 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 6200 block of Darby Road, just off Williamson Road near Brookside.

The fire was contained quickly, but crews discovered a female's body inside the residence. Police said that discovery resulted in a homicide investigation.

A person was taken into custody Sunday and has been charged with second degree murder, the news release said.

Neither the name of the victim or the suspect was immediately released.