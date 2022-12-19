 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the roanoke.com is partnering with Northwest Ace Hardware who are sponsoring 675 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Murder charge results after body found in burned Roanoke County residence

  • 0

Roanoke County police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a burned residence as a homicide.

According to a news release, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue was summoned around 4 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 6200 block of Darby Road, just off Williamson Road near Brookside.

The fire was contained quickly, but crews discovered a female's body inside the residence. Police said that discovery resulted in a homicide investigation.

A person was taken into custody Sunday and has been charged with second degree murder, the news release said.

Neither the name of the victim or the suspect was immediately released.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina’s fans celebrate in the streets after World Cup victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert