One man dead, another injured after early Sunday Roanoke crash

One man was found deceased and another critically injured after a vehicle crash on 10th Street Northwest in Roanoke early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders were notified of the crash around 1 a.m., according to a police news release.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street and found a vehicle on its side and the two men ejected from it, according to the release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased and the other adult male occupant was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to the release.

No other information about the victims was included in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500; or text us at 274637 with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.