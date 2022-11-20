 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One man dead, another injured after early Sunday Roanoke crash

  • 0

One man was found deceased and another critically injured after a vehicle crash on 10th Street Northwest in Roanoke early Sunday morning.

Emergency responders were notified of the crash around 1 a.m., according to a police news release.

Police responded to the 1300 block of 10th Street and found a vehicle on its side and the two men ejected from it, according to the release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced an adult male occupant deceased and the other adult male occupant was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to the release. 

 No other information about the victims was included in the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500; or text us at 274637 with “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert