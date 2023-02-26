The owners of Friends and Family, the popular Giles County eatery that was destroyed by fire Monday night, took to social media Wednesday to pledge to return.

“One thing has become clear, we must rebuild,” said a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page and attributed to owners Becky and Jimmy Young, along with relatives and co-workers Autumn and Jeremy Workman, Danielle Booth and Megan Weatherly.

Described as “a statement from our family,” the message was welcomed just as earlier messages about the fire and aid efforts had been. Pearisburg Town Council members expressed sympathys, and on Wednesday Narrows Mayor Tom Spangler offered more help.

“The Town of Narrows is available to offer assistance … Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” Spangler wrote.

The restaurant’s owners’ son-in-law, Jeremy Workman, the husband of Friends and Family manager Autumn Workman, set up a GoFundMe page at www.gofundme.com/f/friends-and-family-restaurant-rebuild with the goal of raising $100,000 toward restoring the restaurant and to help employees while the rebuilding takes place. As of late Thursday afternoon, 14 donations had brought in $1,260.

“We anticipate a long process,” Workman wrote on the page.

Another Giles County restaurant, Tidal Wave Seafood in Narrows, announced it would sell $5 raffle tickets through Feb. 28, with the top prize a dinner for four, gift certificates as second prizes, and proceeds going to Becky Young to help Friends and Family’s workers.

The statement on the Friends and Family Facebook page said that the cause of the fire remains unknown. The blaze began late at night, hours after closing, and injured no one.

According to a Tuesday news release from Pearisburg officials, fire crews arrived shortly before midnight and saw flames coming from the restaurant’s roof. They went inside to try to extinguish the fire but quickly saw the roof was about to collapse and retreated safely.

The restaurant statement recounted how owners got a call that the business was on fire and rushed to the scene. “It was a surreal scene” as fire destroyed almost the entire structure, the statement said.

“But as a family, we shared stories and memories from our last 27 years in the building,” the statement said. “Everything from the humble beginnings when we started this business in April of 1996 to the family weddings we’ve hosted … to raising children and grandchildren … to the many many memories we’ve shared with our families, employees and customers.”

“… We shared a few laughs and a lot of tears as we watched those memories burn up in the flames,” the statement said.

The statement thanked the fire and police agencies, and the response team from the Celanese plant, for coming out Monday night. It also recognized the other restaurants that offered support or sent messages.

Owners are in discussions with the restaurant’s insurer but are determined to reopen, the statement said.

“We are not only committed to rebuilding but to being a staple in the community for years to come,” the statement said. “… We are committed to a long and bright future.”