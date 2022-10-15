Pa. man killed in I-81 crash

A Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead after a crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.
A northbound 2000 Chevy Suburban ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 134.5 and overturned at 10:46 p.m., a release said.
Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33, of Shrewsbury, Penn., the driver, died, authorities said. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
