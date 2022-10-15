 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pa. man killed in I-81 crash

VSP
Courtesy facebook.com/VirginiaStatePolice

A Pennsylvania man was pronounced dead after a crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

A northbound 2000 Chevy Suburban ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 134.5 and overturned at 10:46 p.m., a release said.

Nicholas Alexander Jimentel, 33, of Shrewsbury, Penn., the driver, died, authorities said. He was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

