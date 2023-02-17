A man was killed Friday morning in the year’s first pedestrian-involved traffic crash on Williamson Road in northeast Roanoke, where five pedestrians have died in the last three years.

Just before 6 a.m., the city’s 911 call center communicated to police that there were “reports of a person who had been struck by a vehicle,” in the 2900 block of Williamson Road Northeast, according to a police press release.

Officers went to the crash scene, where they found “an unresponsive adult male victim lying in the roadway with significant injuries," and Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced him dead, according to the release.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north,” according to the release. “That driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been placed at this time.”

There were four pedestrian-involved crashes on Williamson Road Northeast in 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ crash location map. One of those four was fatal. In 2021, there were two crashes, and one was fatal. And in 2020, there were three, all of which resulted in fatalities.

The DMV reported in December that pedestrian fatalities in the Roanoke region were increasing. Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 14 last year, 18 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes. In the same time frame in 2021, only five pedestrians had died.

The DMV defines the Roanoke region as the cities of Covington, Danville, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Radford, Roanoke and Salem, and the counties of Alleghany, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Franklin, Henry, Montgomery, Pittsylvania and Roanoke.

If you know something about Friday morning’s crash, call 540-344-8500 to talk to police. You can also send a text beginning with “RoanokePD” to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.