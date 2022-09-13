Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in Giles County collision

A Giles County man died Monday from injuries sustained earlier this month when he was hit by a vehicle, Virginia State Police reported Tuesday.

William D. Peoples, 60, of Pearisburg, was injured in a midday collision that occurred Sept 5 on Virginia 100 near Staffordsville, according to state police.

At about 12:26 p.m, Peoples was was hit while on foot at Virginia 100's intersection with Bane Road. The vehicle that struck him was a 2017 Dodge Caravan that was headed south on Virginia 100.

It was driven by Gerald L. Chewning of Lugoff, South Carolina, who was not hurt in the crash, police said.

Police said that Peoples was taken to a hospital after the collision and died a week later.

No charges were filed.