 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Person rescued from burning house early Sunday in Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County

  • 0

Firefighters pulled a person from a burning home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County early Sunday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report about the residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, a press release said.

Crews from the department's Fort Lewis station arrived first. They found a two-story, wooden home that was "heavily involved in fire," the press release said.

Neighbors told the crews that someone might still be inside the house, so firefighters went inside.

They entered the structure on its rear side and found one person, who "they rescued from the burning building," the press release continued.

People are also reading…

The person was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews brought the flames under control in about one hour, but the house was "a total loss," the press release said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office was on scene as of 7:35 a.m. to investigate the fire's cause.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where will King Charles live?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert