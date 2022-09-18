Person rescued from burning house early Sunday in Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County

Firefighters pulled a person from a burning home in the Fort Lewis area of Roanoke County early Sunday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a report about the residential structure fire in the 4700 block of Fort Lewis Church Road, a press release said.

Crews from the department's Fort Lewis station arrived first. They found a two-story, wooden home that was "heavily involved in fire," the press release said.

Neighbors told the crews that someone might still be inside the house, so firefighters went inside.

They entered the structure on its rear side and found one person, who "they rescued from the burning building," the press release continued.

The person was treated on the scene before being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Crews brought the flames under control in about one hour, but the house was "a total loss," the press release said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office was on scene as of 7:35 a.m. to investigate the fire's cause.