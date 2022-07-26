Public's help sought in locating Roanoke autistic teen boy

An autistic een boy is missing, and Roanoke police and the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department are asking the public to help locate him.

The fire department said in a press release Tuesday that Bobby Curry, 13, was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive at about 12:30 a.m.

Curry was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the press release. The missing boy is about 5 feet tall and weighs 62 pounds.

“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” the press release said. “If you have seen Bobby or know where he is, please call 911 and share what you know.”