 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Public's help sought in locating Roanoke autistic teen boy

  • 0
Bobby Curry

Bobby Curry 

 Roanoke Fire-EMS Department

An autistic een boy is missing, and Roanoke police and the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department are asking the public to help locate him.

The fire department said in a press release Tuesday that Bobby Curry, 13, was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Frances Drive at about 12:30 a.m.

Curry was discovered missing at 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the press release. The missing boy is about 5 feet tall and weighs 62 pounds.

“Bobby is autistic, and due to his age, we would like to get him home as soon as possible,” the press release said. “If you have seen Bobby or know where he is, please call 911 and share what you know.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire evacuates Roanoke's Cotton Mill Lofts

Fire evacuates Roanoke's Cotton Mill Lofts

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded to the scene of the fire on 6th Street Southwest just one minute after the call came in. The flames were under control within 8 minutes.

Watch Now: Related Video

This Midwest national park is home to miles of sand dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert