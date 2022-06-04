Pulaski County cycling event participant seriously injured in crash

An unregistered participant in a Pulaski County cycling event last weekend was seriously injured after crashing into a truck.

The collision occurred May 28, at the intersection of Graysontown Road and Blue Springs Road, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The 31st Annual Wilderness Road Ride, a recreational cycling event organized by FCA Endurance with about 300 pre-registered riders, was underway in Pulaski County.

A bicyclist who had not registered to participate in the ride “joined in on his own,” Capt. Brian Wright of the sheriff’s office said in an email.

Wright said the bicyclist traveled down a hill on Graysontown Road “at a high amount of speed,” according to the crash report.

The bicyclist “crossed the center line and struck a truck in the driver rear quarter panel,” Wright said.

Fire and rescue departments from Montgomery County and Pulaski County responded to the crash. The injured bicyclist was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The sheriff’s office could not provide further details about the crash victim. Wright said the crash report does not indicate the incident was fatal.

