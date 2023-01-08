Pulaski County man dies following crash

A Pulaski County man died following a motor vehicle crash that occurred Sunday morning east of Claytor Lake State Park, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Bryson, 19, died at approximately noon, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said the NRV 911 center received a call at approximately 7:40 a.m. in reference to a car crash on the 3100 block of Little River Road, which is near where the Little River flows into the New River. Sheriff’s deputies, as well as fire and rescue crews, responded to the scene.

The accident was reported to have involved an overturned vehicle in the Little River, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, rescue divers found a male occupant inside the vehicle and subsequently removed him, the sheriff’s office said. He was unresponsive, the agency said.

Bryson was transported to the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center just south of Radford, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is being investigated by the sheriff’s office crash team.