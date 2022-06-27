 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pulaski sheriff's office identifies man who drowned in New River

A drowning was reported Saturday on the New River along Parrott River Road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management.

 Courtesy of Pulaski County Emergency Management

A man who drowned in the New River over the weekend was identified on Monday as 71-year-old Daniel Schultz of Wythe County.

In a short statement posted on the Pulaski County Emergency Facebook page, the county sheriff's office said that Schultz fell from his raft on Saturday and was unable to get to shore.

The sheriff's office said that on Sunday, officers were alerted at 4:43 p.m. to a possible drowning near the 8500 block of Parrott River Road. An investigation determined that Schultz was floating the river when he tumbled from his raft.

A search ensued that involved agencies from Pulaski and Montgomery counties, Radford, and a drone team from Celco in Giles County.

Schultz was soon located and was pronounced dead, the statement said.

 

