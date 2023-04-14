A resident at an apartment complex in Salem used a fire extinguisher to attack a blaze before firefighters arrived on scene Thursday night.

Crews responded to the apartment fire in the 10 block of Lewis Avenue shortly after 7 p.m., the Salem Fire & EMS Department said in a press release.

Units arrived at the Glenmary Apartments, located off West Main Street, within two minutes of being dispatched. They found "heavy smoke coming from a first-floor apartment and light smoke coming from the attic."

Seven people were evacuated from the complex, and three dogs were rescued by firefighters. One person was treated for minor injuries, the department said.

"Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival, but one apartment did sustain moderate fire, smoke and water damage," the department said, adding that one resident has been displaced.

The department said "the quick actions of a neighbor who utilized a fire extinguisher before crews arrived" on scene "helped limit the damage."

The Salem Fire Marshal's Office found that the fire was an accident, caused by unattended cooking. Damages are estimated at $30,000.