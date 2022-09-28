Residents displaced by Roanoke apartment building fire launch fundraisers as Red Cross assistance reaches limit

Tenants who were displaced after their apartment complex caught fire about a week ago in southwest Roanoke are running out of money and have nowhere to go.

About 100 Stratford Village Apartments residents had to leave their homes Sept. 21 after the building’s eastern wing was engulfed by the blaze.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The department confirmed Wednesday that the estimated cost of damages to the building is about $160,000.

One person died as a result of the fire, and the decedent’s son is in critical condition. That family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and hospital expenses.

Larry Fekas, who owns both Stratford Village and Lee-Hy Manor complexes on Stratford Park Drive, said Monday that his staff is doing everything in its power to get displaced residents back into their homes.

“This was worse than you want it to be. But our main goal is to get our residents rehoused,” the owner said.

The property is subsidized through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to the HUD online resource locator.

Alex Fekas, Larry’s son and manager of the property, said HUD isn’t helping him manage the emergency situation.

“If I don't get these people back in a couple of weeks, HUD doesn't pay their rent for me. HUD cuts my contract off at this point, because the units are non-livable,” Fekas said.

The property manager said there are no other available HUD units in the area, but he’s hoping that as soon as the Stratford building’s doors are replaced, he can let second- and third-floor residents back into their apartments.

“I have to be able to secure their stuff first before I can let them in,” Fekas said.

In 2014, the apartment building was damaged in another fire that displaced about 50 people. Larry Fekas said it took about a month that year to get residents back into their homes.

Alex Fekas said that fire in 2014 was caused by a discarded cigarette — the same cause of last week’s fire. The property manager said a tenant “dropped a cigarette. It got under the dresser, and it caught on fire with the trash that's there.”

Shamece Cross and her three sons have been displaced since the fire pushed them out of her grandfather's apartment the evening of Sept. 20.

“My kids were already asleep. It was roughly almost 11:30,” Cross said Tuesday. “I was about to actually lie down myself, but I heard a loud noise.”

Cross got up to investigate the commotion and encountered a resident who told her that someone had pulled a fire alarm. She didn’t smell smoke or see anything, so she went back to her third-floor apartment, where a window faces the front of the building.

“I started hearing people screaming, and then I started seeing people running,” Cross said, “and then two seconds later, I see the fire department pull up.”

The mother pulled her sons out of bed, and they started running to the nearest exit, but most of the building's doors were locked.

Cross said by the time her family found an open door to a stairwell, smoke was reaching the third floor.

On her way down the stairs, Cross encountered an elderly woman who was struggling with the steps. Cross took her children outside and then returned to help the woman.

“She was carrying down this cart of stuff with her daughter's belongings,” Cross said. “I guess her daughter passed away. She was like, ‘This all I have of her.’ I helped her get the cart down, I helped her down and she got out the building.”

As Cross, her sons and her grandfather stood outside, “another lady came out of the building, but her legs gave out.”

“I catch her a little bit, just so she wouldn't hit her face. I help her sit down on the grass,” Cross said. “We all were standing there for a minute. And then next thing you know, I see firefighters pulling another lady out the building. She was completely naked. She couldn't even breathe. She was choking and really, really bad. They had to get her a stretcher. And then the cops came over and told us that we need to move immediately away from the building.”

Safely on the other side of the building’s parking lot, residents waited for further assistance.

“It took the Red Cross a minute to get there,” Cross said. “I don't think they got there until maybe about roughly two o'clock in the morning. And that's when they told everybody that we all were going to the Berglund Center.”

Cross said she and her sons got in her car and followed first responders to the center at about 5 a.m. on Sept. 21. They stayed there, resting on cots, until about 12:30 p.m.

Then, Cross said her family and about 30 other people were taken to the Best Western Plus Inn near the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Jackie Grant, executive director of the Southwest Virginia Chapter of the American Red Cross, confirmed that between 25 to 30 people were taken to the hotel. All displaced residents received money from the Red Cross to help with immediate expenses.

“They gave us $515 apiece, everybody, to pay for five days here,” Cross. “But of course, that money ran out.”

“It was short term recovery,” Grant said. “The next point is really for the Red Cross to just help them recover, directing them to some other organizations and agencies in the community that can step in in addition to the Red Cross.”

Cross said her grandfather had gone to stay with a family member in Roanoke, but she and her three boys were still situated at the hotel Tuesday.

The mother set up a GoFundMe page to try to raise money for the residents who were running out of Red Cross funds and had no place to go.

“Some seniors are still here,” Cross said. “And they all say they don't know where they're going to go.”

Cathy Robertson, another displaced resident, also set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for those in need.

Robertson said she had lived at the Stratford Village Apartments for about four years. She said she doesn’t plan to move back into the complex until its current manager leaves.

“The only way I will go back is if they are pulled completely out of that building and new management is put in there. Because I'm not safe there,” Robertson said.

Courtney Pennix, who was close to the woman that died in the fire, said in another GoFundMe description that the grieving family doesn’t believe the fire was an accident.

“We are hopeful that the truth will come out and justice will prevail,” Pennix said. “I wish you could have known what an amazing person she was on this earth.”

“That boy who is in critical condition was a hero,” Robertson said. “He helped everybody there. It's very, very sad that there's a death that came out of this and all these people are homeless and displaced.”

Robertson made plans to leave the hotel Wednesday to stay with a family member nearby. She said only a handful of people were still at the hotel Wednesday morning.

Grant said the Red Cross is continuing to connect displaced residents with resources. People who want to help can make monetary donations.

“We're one organization trying to help the community, and hopefully there's other organizations that we can partner with and work together to help these folks. We don't want to turn our back, but there's a limit to some of what we can do,” Grant said. “We do as best as we can with our mission. And our mission is to provide sheltering and food and emotional support and comfort during those initial stages.”