Rich Creek woman dies from auto crash injuries

PEMBROKE — A Rich Creek woman died after being injured in a Memorial Day weekend auto collision that caused the vehicle in which she was a passenger to crash into a creek.

Virginia State Police said the May 27 wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m. when a 2012 Chevrolet Impala traveling east on U.S. 460 (Virginia Avenue) attempted to make a left turn onto Virginia 623 (Cascade Drive) and struck a 2019 Ford F150 that was traveling west on 460.

The impact caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in Millrace Creek, which was swollen from recent heavy rain.

First responders from the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, the town of Pembroke police and the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department worked to free the trapped occupants and lift them from the stream bed.

CPR was performed by a fire department member on one of the victims, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

Two of the victims were evacuated by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, while an ambulance transported the third to LewisGale Giles Memorial Hospital.

Shireen K. Henson, 71, of Rich Creek, died May 30 at the Roanoke hospital, according to the state police. She was the only one of the Ford’s occupants who was wearing a seatbelt.

The Ford’s driver, Richard L. Morton, 66, of Princeton, West Virginia, sustained “minor” injuries, state police said. A passenger, Debra D. Morton, 67, sustained what state police described as serious injuries.

The driver of the Impala, Ronald W. Hobbs Sr., 79, of Pembroke, received minor injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Hobbs was charged with reckless driving, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.