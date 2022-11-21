Roanoke city code amendment requires smoke alarms in rental properties

An amendment to city code unanimously approved by Roanoke City Council Monday could prevent fires and hold landlords accountable for the safety of their tenants.

The Roanoke Fire-EMS Department recommended the code revision after a pre-dawn Oct. 12 blaze on Albemarle Avenue in the city's Old Southwest neighborhood killed a resident and a dog. The department said there were no working smoke alarms in the structure, which had two residential units.

The amendment requires the installation of smoke alarms in all buildings that have one or more dwelling units, including hotels or motels, and allows the city’s Fire Marshal’s Office and code enforcement officers to issue warnings to landlords who have not provided smoke alarms in resident’s quarters.

Virginia’s Residential Landlord and Tenant Act already requires landlords to provide smoke alarms in rental properties. But Roanoke’s amended ordinance “would provide an enforcement mechanism in instances where a building owner fails to provide these critical lifesaving devices,” the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said in a press release.

If a landlord collects three warnings for any property that they own or control, they may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor. Each day that a landlord delays correcting a fire prevention problem, a new offense can be tallied.

“That is to prompt landlords, owners, people who have multifamily properties to make them safe for the tenants,” City Attorney Tim Spencer said during Monday’s city council meeting. “This is truly about safety, public safety, for those residents who reside in our city.”

Spencer said the amended code allows the Fire Marshal’s Office to “lead potential criminal enforcement actions.” According to the fire department, the changes take effect immediately.

“Initial efforts in first 90 days after enactment will be focused on education,” the release said. “The city’s priority will be working collaboratively with landlords and property owners to ensure that residents are adequately protected.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS has scheduled a Facebook Live session to answer questions about the amended ordinance on Nov. 30. More information is available on the department's Facebook page.

Assistance with obtaining fire alarms is available at 540-853-2795 or via an online smoke alarm request form at https://bit.ly/3ThFgmA according to the department. Additionally, Roanoke Fire-EMS offers free fire alarm installation.