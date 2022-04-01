Roanoke County residents displaced by Friday house fire

Two adults have been displaced after their Back Creek house caught fire and caused a road closure Friday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department responded to reports about a residential structure fire in the 8500 block of Bent Mountain Road.

The first units to arrive found a one-story home "with heavy fire and smoke showing from the garage and the rear of the structure," the fire department said.

Two adults that were occupying the home were able to evacuate. They were treated on the scene but did not require transport to the hospital.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, the fire department said, but it caused "significant damage" to the home.

One lane of Bent Mountain Road (U.S. 221) was still closed as of 10 a.m. The fire department said that operations to supply water to the site necessitated the road's partial closure.

"A rural water supply operation using tanker trucks and drop tanks was in use for this fire due to the lack of hydrants in that area of the county," the fire department said.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office remains on scene to investigate the fire's cause and provide a damage estimate.