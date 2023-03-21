Roanoke County announced Tuesday that its recycling program is returning to service after a Friday fire damaged a Roanoke disposal facility.

Recycling and Disposal Solutions (RDS) is now able to accept recycled materials from the county at an alternate location, while still recovering from fire damage at their main facility on Friday, according to a county news release.

All recycling trailers have been returned to the five county drop-off centers and are back in service, according to the release.

The fire at the RDS facility on Korte Street in Roanoke did not impact the city's collections, due to other facilities that are used.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was an accident, according to a city Fire-EMS department release. Crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Friday.