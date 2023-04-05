Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel rescued a person from the roof of a house that was on fire on Jamison Avenue Southeast Tuesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the fire department said crews were summoned to the 1000 block of Jamison "for reports of a structure fire with occupants trapped inside," according to a press release.

The first crews on scene "found smoke showing from a two-story, multi-unit structure," the department said. One person was on the roof.

First responders helped the person down, searched the inside of the structure and determined that all occupants had made it safely outside, the department said. No injuries were reported.

Crews found the fire on the second floor of the building. The blaze was "contained to one room due to the door being closed," the department said.

The cause of the fire remains under the investigation of the city Fire Marshal's Office, but damages are estimated at $25,000.