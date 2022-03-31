Roanoke hotel fire damage estimated at $250,000

Wednesday afternoon's fire at the Hampton Inn and Suites on Valley View Boulevard caused $250,000 in fire, smoke and water damages, Roanoke Fire-EMS said Thursday.

The fire, which began on the ground level at the rear of the hotel, started with smoking materials that had been improperly discarded into a mulch bed next to the building.

No one was injured, and when crews responded to the incident at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, occupants had already begun to evacuate.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said it was summoned to the fire by a commercial fire alarm and reports of smoke in the building. When they arrived, first responders saw smoke showing from the roof of the structure.

Due to the type and size of the multi-story building, Roanoke Fire-EMS said, the incident was upgraded to a second alarm to allow additional personnel and resources to respond.

City Fire Chief David Hoback said Wednesday that the fire moved up from the ground level to the third, fourth and fifth floors, "like a chimney."

The fire was primarily located in a space behind of the hotel's exterior wall and was quickly extinguished, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Crews cut holes in the back of the building to allow smoke to exit.