Roanoke's collection services will continue as usual following a Friday fire at a recycling facility.

Roanoke County suspended collection services following a fire at the Recycling and Disposal Solutions facility on Korte Street in the city of Roanoke the morning of Friday. Collections by the city of Roanoke have not been affected, according to a Monday city news release.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was an accident, according to a city Fire-EMS department release. Crews responded to the fire around 4 a.m. Friday.

"Crews found smoke showing from the door of the facility, and upon investigation located a fire in a pile of recyclable materials within the facility’s warehouse. Due to the large volume of materials, crews were on scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely extinguished. No injuries to civilians or Fire-EMS staff were reported," according to the release.

The facility and its contents sustained roughly $100,000 in damages, according to the release.

The county usually accepts recycled materials at drop-off centers, and transports them to a Roanoke facility.

"Due to damage sustained in the fire RDS is currently unable to accept recycled materials," a Friday Roanoke County press release said.

As of noon Monday, the county had not resumed collection services, according to an alert on the county's recycling web page.

"At this time, all recycling trailers have been removed from the five Roanoke County drop-off centers," the alert said.

The Monday morning press release from the city of Roanoke, however, stated that the fire will not disrupt the city's collection services.

"As a result of the fire, the City of Roanoke's Solid Waste Management Division will deliver collected recyclables to the RDS Recycling Facility located on Enon Road in Roanoke until further notice," according to the city's release, sent out separately from the fire-EMS announcement.

Updates about the county collection situation can be found on the county recycling web page, roanokecountyva.gov/112/Recycling.