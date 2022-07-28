Roanoke resident dies from fire caused by smoking while on oxygen

A Roanoke resident died after smoking while on oxygen, authorities said Thursday.

Crews were dispatched Wednesday to a residence on 12½ Street Southwest “for reports of a person who appeared to be deceased as result of a fire-related injury,” according to a Roanoke Fire-EMS Department news release.

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office and Roanoke Police Department determined what led to the person's death. The fatal fire did not ignite the structure where the death occurred.

The press release did not identify the victim.

“Roanoke Fire-EMS would like to remind patients who are on oxygen should not smoke,” the press release said.