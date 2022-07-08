 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke residential fire causes $70,000 in damages

A firetruck's ladder reaches towards an eave on the upper level of a multifamily dwelling in southwest Roanoke on Friday, July 8. Crews responded to reports of a fire at the residence at about 8:15 a.m.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS Department photo

No one was injured after a fire spewed smoke from the eaves of a southwest Roanoke residence Friday morning.

At about 8:15 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Marshall Avenue.

Arriving units found smoke showing from the eaves of a multifamily dwelling, the department said in a press release.

After an investigation, crews also found "heavy smoke, heat, and the remnants of a fire that had already burned out," the department said.

No injuries were reported, but damages to the home and its contents are estimated at $70,000, the department said. The cause of the fire was accidental and electrical.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

