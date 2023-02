Authorities are rerouting traffic on U.S. 11 at Read Mountain Road due to a rockslide, according to the Virginia Deptartment of Transportation.

Northbound traffic in that part of Botetourt County was being diverted onto the highway's southbound lane, while southbound traffic was detoured onto Updike Lane, according to VDOT. The department, from its Twitter account, advised motorists to seek alternate routes or expect delays.