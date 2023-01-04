Search for missing boaters continues at Smith Mountain Lake

The search for two men believed to have drowned after their boat capsized has entered its third day at Smith Mountain Lake.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia State Police, Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department and other area agencies have provided divers and other resources to try to locate the two men last seen near the Anthony Ford Public Boat Ramp in Penhook. So far, neither have been located in the murky lake waters that measures as deep as 75 feet in that area.

Chief Todd Ohlerich with the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department said it is working with witnesses to better pinpoint the location where the boat capsized and the two men were last seen to better narrow their search field. He said the search area is currently the size of three to four football fields.

"We are trying to piece together right now the last known location," Ohlerich said. "That is our biggest mystery."

An eyewitness called 911 just before 4 p.m. on Monday after seeing the boat capsize. Efforts have been ongoing since then to locate the two men on board.

Another complication in the search, according to Ohlerich, is the number of trees that remain standing underneath the water. When work began to create the lake in the 60s, trees were topped to an elevation of 782 feet with everything below that elevation remaining.

Full pond for the lake is 795 feet.

"There are quite a few trees at the bottom," Ohlerich said. "That is what is hampering the search."

Ohlerich said the trees make it difficult for divers to search the area using traditional methods. The trees and other debris in the area also make searching by sonar more difficult, he said.

Sgt. Tim Dooley with DWR said Wednesday the plan is for the search to continue until the two men are located.