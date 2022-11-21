Second Roanoke single-car crash victim dies

The second of two Roanoke men involved in a single vehicle crash in the city early Sunday morning has died.

Francis Santos Martinez, 35, died at the scene of the crash in the 1300 block of 10th Street Northwest, Roanoke police confirmed Monday.

A second person, Hector Calo Fernandez, 31, was transported from the crash scene to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Physicians reported Monday that Fernandez had died "as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash," police said.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found a car on its side. Both Martinez and Fernandez had been ejected from it.

Police continue to investigate the incident. If you know something about it, call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637. Police say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.