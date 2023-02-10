Two people were hospitalized with "non life-threatening" injuries after a pre-dawn Friday fire filled a Roanoke County apartment with smoke, according to a county emergency services news release.

A 5:45 a.m. alarm brought crews from Station 1 (North County) to the six-story Ridgeview Apartments in the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road.

Arriving crews saw no apparent evidence of fire on the building's exterior, but detected "a burning smell in the lobby area," according to the release.

Heavy smoke was traced to a sixth-floor apartment and two residents were taken to the hospital, according to the release.

The county Fire Marshal’s Office identified the fire's cause as improperly discarded smoking materials. The damage estimate is minimal, according to the release.