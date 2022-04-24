State police: Two died in recent Floyd County crashes

Two women were killed and a man injured in wrecks that occurred last Monday and Tuesday in Floyd County, Virginia State Police reported.

Taylor Leigh Bedsaul, 25, of Floyd, and Alicia Michelle Borer, 30, of Columbus, Ohio, died. Thomas M. Jasikoff, 69, of Fort Myers, Florida, was hospitalized.

State police said that the first crash was a single-vehicle incident that occurred at 10:46 a.m. Monday on U.S. 58 just east of its intersection with Virginia 780. Michael A. Borer, 61, of Ottawa, Ohio, was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer west when he ran off the left side of the highway, hit an embankment and turned over, according to the state police.

The police account noted that Michael Borer was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt, but Alicia Borer, who was in a back seat, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The second crash was at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, state police said. It was on Virginia 8, 2.2 miles south of the road’s intersection with Virginia 710.

Bedsaul was driving south in a 2001 GMC Sonoma, crossed the center line and hit a northbound 2019 Honda CRV, state police said.

Bedsaul was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, state police said. Jasikoff, the Honda’s driver, was wearing a seatbelt.

State police said that speed was a factor in the wreck.

