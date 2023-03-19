People and pets are safe after a house fire in the Hollins area of Roanoke County Sunday morning.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to report of a residential structure fire on the 100 block of Plymouth Drive at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the department.

“First arriving crews from Station 5 (Hollins) found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a 1.5 story brick home and marked it a working fire,” the release said. “At the time of the fire, the home was occupied by one teenager and a dog and two cats.”

There were no injuries to people or pets, and the fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

“A family of three will be displaced and staying with family in the area,” the release said. “The American Red Cross will be assisting this family.”

Roanoke Fire and EMS also responded to the call.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire originated in the kitchen. Damages are estimated at $60,000.