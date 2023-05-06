A teenage cyclist was killed Thursday in a crash on U.S. 220 in Franklin County, the Virginia State Police said Saturday.

Police identified the 15-year-old male as Micah Meggs of Rocky Mount. The teenager died at the scene, state police said.

Meggs was riding in the right southbound lane on U.S. 220 late Thursday night when a Honda Accord struck his electric bicycle, police said. The Honda was traveling south in the right lane of the same road, the agency said.

The crash, which happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, occurred less than a mile north of Virgnia 619 in Franklin County, state police said.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

The Honda's driver was not injured, police said.