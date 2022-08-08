 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three injured after pickup crash sets building ablaze

Three people were injured after a pickup truck crashed into a building and caught fire in southwest Roanoke early Sunday.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded from their station, located nearby, to the crash and structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road, near the intersection of Brandon Avenue.

The first units on scene found “a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames,” a press release said. “Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed.”

The three people in the crashed pickup truck had injuries that were not life-threatening. They were taken to a hospital.

No other injuries related to the crash or the fire were reported. The incident, deemed an accident, caused an estimated $350,000 in damages to the building and its contents.  

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

