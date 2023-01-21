Trapped person rescued during structure fire on Roanoke's Purcell Avenue

Roanoke firefighters rescued a trapped person in a structure where fire started early Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Purcell Avenue Northeast, according a city fire department news release.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched at 3:25 a.m. for reports of the structure fire and the first arriving units found flames showing from the roof where one civilian was also trapped, according to the release.

Fire-EMS personnel rescued the trapped civilian, evacuated four additional occupants, and brought the fire under control within 30 minutes, according to the release.

One civilian was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and no injuries to Fire-EMS personnel were reported, according to the release.

Four residents were displaced and an investigation determined the cause of the fire was accidental electrical.

Damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $30,000, according to the release.