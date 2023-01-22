Two hospitalized following Blacksburg car wreck

Two people were transported to hospitals early Sunday morning following a car crash on the U.S. 460 bypass in the Blacksburg area, according to the Montgomery County Fire-EMS Department.

The agency put up a post on its Facebook page stating that Blacksburg’s Volunteer Fire Department and Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched at 2 a.m. to the eastbound side of U.S. 460 at South Main Street for a motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Officers with the Blacksburg Police Department witnessed the crash and advised the NRV 911 dispatch and emergency communications services that both occupants in the car were trapped, Montgomery County Fire-EMS said. Fire and rescue units arrived within five units of being dispatched, the agency said.

Rescue crews initiated patient care, while the Engine 13 crew stabilized the car and began the extrication until Squad 51 arrived with additional equipment to complete the process, Montgomery County Fire-EMS said. Both occupants were extricated within 20 minutes of the first arriving units, the agency said.

Montgomery County Fire-EMS didn’t specify to which hospitals the two vehicle occupants were transported. The agency said their conditions were unknown.