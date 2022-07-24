 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two killed in head-on wreck in Christiansburg

Police lights

A head-on crash killed two people on the U.S. 460 Bypass in Christiansburg Sunday morning, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

A westbound vehicle driven by Haley Hawthorne, 30, of Christiansburg crossed the median and collided head-on with an eastbound vehicle driven by Adam Wilson, 44, of Blacksburg, police said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the 10 a.m. incident.

Authorities closed the road for four and a half hours to investigate.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

