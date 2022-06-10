Two people unharmed but displaced after Vinton residential fire

Two occupants of a house near Vinton have been displaced due to a structure fire early Friday afternoon, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded to a call about a residential structure fire at about 12:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road, according to a press release.

A crew from Vinton’s fire station arrived first and found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick house and two people who had evacuated the building. They were not injured.

First responders controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office identified the cause as “an accidental cooking fire.” Damages to the home are estimated to be about $30,000

