 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two people unharmed but displaced after Vinton residential fire

  • 0

Two occupants of a house near Vinton have been displaced due to a structure fire early Friday afternoon, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded to a call about a residential structure fire at about 12:45 p.m. to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road, according to a press release.

A crew from Vinton’s fire station arrived first and found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick house and two people who had evacuated the building. They were not injured.

First responders controlled the fire in about 15 minutes.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office identified the cause as “an accidental cooking fire.” Damages to the home are estimated to be about $30,000

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rich Creek woman dies from auto crash injuries

Rich Creek woman dies from auto crash injuries

First responders from the Giles County Sheriff's Department, Town of Pembroke police and the Pembroke Volunteer Fire Department worked to free the trapped occupants and lift them from the stream bed.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Daily life miserable due to intense fighting in the Donbas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert