Vacant house in Southwest Roanoke 'total loss' after Thursday fire

A vacant house that caught fire Thursday in southeast Roanoke is beyond repair, but no one was hurt in fighting the blaze.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews responded to the house fire on the 1500 block of Wise Avenue Southeast at 7:21 a.m., a press release said.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story house, which was deemed unsafe to enter, so firefighters attacked from the outside of the building.

The fire was under control at 8:50 a.m. Its cause is under the investigation of the Roanoke Fire Marshal's Office.

"The structure was deemed a total loss," the department's press release said. "No injuries have been reported."

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

