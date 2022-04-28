 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Vacant S.E. Roanoke house fire damages estimated at $21,000

  • 0
042922-roa-va-housefire

Responding fire department crews spray water over the roof of the abandoned house that caught fire Wednesday night in southeast Roanoke. 

 Emma Coleman

An abandoned residential structure in the 900 block of 9th Street Southeast Roanoke caught fire Wednesday night.

The city  Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. Arriving crews found heavy flames on the backside of the building and began a “defensive attack,” a press release said.

The call was upgraded to a “second alarm” in order to bring more resources to the scene, and the flames were under control in less than an hour.

No injuries have been reported, but damages to the abandoned building are estimated at $21,000. The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a peek at this Ukrainian farmer's makeshift bomb shelter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert