Vacant S.E. Roanoke house fire damages estimated at $21,000

An abandoned residential structure in the 900 block of 9th Street Southeast Roanoke caught fire Wednesday night.

The city Fire-EMS Department was dispatched to the scene just before 10 p.m. Arriving crews found heavy flames on the backside of the building and began a “defensive attack,” a press release said.

The call was upgraded to a “second alarm” in order to bring more resources to the scene, and the flames were under control in less than an hour.

No injuries have been reported, but damages to the abandoned building are estimated at $21,000. The cause of the fire is under the investigation of the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.