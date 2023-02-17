A wind-driven fire that engulfed a home in the Callaway area of Franklin County Thursday afternoon took several hours to extinguish.

Crews arrived at the two-story, frame private residence shortly before 1 p.m. and found flames showing, the Franklin County Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post.

Water had to be shuttled to the home from several miles away, the department said. Crews from stations in Callaway, Boones Mill, Rocky Mount and Burnt Chimney "battled this wind-driven fire for several hours."

No injuries to firefighters or residents were reported.

The fire is under the investigation of the Franklin County Fire Marshal's Office.