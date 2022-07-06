Wirtz woman dies after single-vehicle Franklin County crash

A woman from Wirtz died after her car crashed on Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County Wednesday, Virginia State Police said.

Erin Sheree Jones, 45, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on Virginia 116 just south of Silver Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. Jones was not wearing a seat belt and was injured in the crash. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation of the state police.