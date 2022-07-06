 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wirtz woman dies after single-vehicle Franklin County crash

A woman from Wirtz died after her car crashed on Jubal Early Highway in Franklin County Wednesday, Virginia State Police said. 

Erin Sheree Jones, 45, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic north on Virginia 116 just south of Silver Lake Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:43 a.m. Jones was not wearing a seat belt and was injured in the crash. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

The crash remains under investigation of the state police.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

