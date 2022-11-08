 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrong-way driver dies after I-64 collision in Alleghany County

A Clifton Forge woman died after her car hit another vehicle head-on in Alleghany County Monday morning, Virginia State Police said.

Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Prizm west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 when it collided with a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, according to a state police news release.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 9:45 a.m. at the interstate's 21 mile marker, near the exit to Low Moor.

Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt, state police said. She was taken in an ambulance to nearby LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, where she later died.

Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford was driving the Hyundai. He was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash, which remains under state police investigation.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

