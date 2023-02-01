 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accidental fire destroys vacant southeast Roanoke house

A vacant house in the 1100 block of 13th Street Southeast in Roanoke smoulders after Roanoke Fire-EMS Department crews doused flames that were coming from its front side on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS Department photo

A fire destroyed a vacant southeast Roanoke residence Tuesday, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

At 6:31 p.m., crews responded to a call about a structure fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street Southeast, the department said in a press release.

The first units to arrive found "heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up house," the department said.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, and no firefighters or civilians reported injuries.

But the structure and its contents sustained $53,000 in damages. The Fire Marshal's Office has deemed the fire accidental.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

