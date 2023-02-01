Accidental fire destroys vacant southeast Roanoke house

A fire destroyed a vacant southeast Roanoke residence Tuesday, the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department said.

At 6:31 p.m., crews responded to a call about a structure fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street Southeast, the department said in a press release.

The first units to arrive found "heavy flames on the front side of a boarded-up house," the department said.

Crews brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, and no firefighters or civilians reported injuries.

But the structure and its contents sustained $53,000 in damages. The Fire Marshal's Office has deemed the fire accidental.